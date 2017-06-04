Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police Retrieve Objects Used To Kill Captain Mahama – Peace FM Online

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Peace FM Online

Police Retrieve Objects Used To Kill Captain Mahama
Peace FM Online
Officials of the Ghana Police Service have retrieved some of the items used to lynch Captain Maxwell Mahama of the Ghana Army on Monday. The items included logs of wood, cement blocks and stones. According to the police, the items, and many others …
12 year old involved in Captain Mahama's lynching arrestedYEN.COM.GH
Captain Mahama to be buried June 9Starr 103.5 FM
Police are addressing the concerns of soldiers – CDSGhana Business News
Primenewsghana –NAIJ.COM –BuzzNigeria.com
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.