Van and knife attack leaves trail of casualties in ‘terrorist incidents’ on London Bridge and in nearby market – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Van and knife attack leaves trail of casualties in 'terrorist incidents' on London Bridge and in nearby market
Washington Post
LONDON — A van driving at high speed mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge Saturday night before the occupants got out and began stabbing patrons at nearby bars and restaurants, witnesses said in an attack that police described as the latest in a …
SAS 'Blue Thunder' unit lands helicopter on London Bridge
Reports of multiple casualties in terrorist incidents in central London
London Bridge Attack: Why Most UK Police Don't Carry Guns
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!