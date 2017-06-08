Carpool Karaoke With Ed Sheeran Is Surprisingly Entertaining [Video]

I don’t care much about Ed Sheeran, but he does come across as pretty likeable in most interviews.

He’s kinda normal, I guess, although that’s probably an image carefully cultivated by the massive PR team that monitor his every move.

Whatever – the fact remains that he can be a pretty good laugh.

Bonus – there’s even a story about him smashing a golf ball out of Justin Bieber’s mouth when he was pissed.

Good stuff, chaps, but I’ll give you a run for your money on the ‘stuffing chocolate treats in your mouth’ challenge any day of the week.

[source:rollingstone]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

