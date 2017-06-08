Carte Blanche producer shot and killed in Joburg robbery – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Carte Blanche producer shot and killed in Joburg robbery
Independent Online
Johannesburg – Carte Blanche producer Johann Botha was killed on Thursday night in an armed robbery at the Zebra Inn in Johannesburg's Maboneng District. The owner of the restaurant was also killed in the robbery. Tell a friend. Picture: Facebook/Johan …
Television presenter killed in Maboneng robbery
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!