Cash boost for Eagles as World Cup bonus is paid – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Cash boost for Eagles as World Cup bonus is paid
Vanguard
Super Eagles have received a massive cash boost after they were paid a win bonus of $5,000-a-man for last year's World Cup win in Zambia, officials have disclosed. Super Eagles. The Eagles soared past Zambia 2-1 in Ndola in October. They have now …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!