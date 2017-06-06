Cashiers docked for alleged fraud – Vanguard
Cashiers docked for alleged fraud
Lagos—Two cashiers at one of the Shoprite's retail supermarkets arrested for diverting N1.4 million from their employer's account to theirs were, yesterday, arraigned before a Lagos magistrate's court, sitting at Igbosere. The duo, Moses Adeyemi, 19 …
Two workers 'steal' N1.4m from Shoprite
