Cashiers docked for alleged fraud

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—Two cashiers at one of the Shoprite’s retail supermarkets arrested for diverting N1.4 million from their employer’s account to theirs were, yesterday, arraigned before a Lagos magistrate’s court, sitting at Igbosere.

The duo, Moses Adeyemi, 19 and Rasheed Naasir, 37, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing filed against them by the police.

The defendants were docked before Magistrate Mrs S. K. Matepo.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Nicholas Akpene, told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the alleged offence between April and May at Shoprite Retail Supermarket Limited, Victoria Island, Lagos.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The first and second defendant were granted N500,000 and N200,000 bail respectively, both with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate said the sureties must be gainfully employed, be tax compliant and have their addresses verified and adjourned the case till July 10 for mention.

The post Cashiers docked for alleged fraud appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

