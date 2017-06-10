Casting Call: Actors & Actresses For Upcoming Nigerian TV Drama Series ‘Mascara’

Eureka Media in association with Waltbanger 101 Productions are calling on Actors (Male, Female & Children) for the casting of upcoming Nigerian TV drama series, Mascara.

The age group is 20 – 35 years for the Male & Female actors. For the child actors, 6 – 15 years.

To enter for the casting, send a headshot picture and bio to thesoupkitchenng@gmail.com.

You never know what could happen.

Tell a friend, tell a brother, tell a sister, tell a colleague and don’t forget to send an email to TheSoupKitchen@gmail.com

Entries close on the 11th of June 2017.

The Synopsis of Mascara

Mascara is a tv drama series that follows the lives of five modern African women as they work through domestic struggles and family lives while facing the secret, crimes and mysteries hidden behind their seemingly perfect homes, businesses and social lives.

The story revolves around Claire a former beauty queen, musician and wife who is struggling to juggle and balance her home life as well as that of being a star trying to break into the international music scene.

Drama ensues as the relationship between the five of them becomes entangled in a big bad world while trying to figure our their space even more so trying to figure out themselves.

Mascara revolves around:

One former beauty queen

One dominant housewife;

One extreme attention seeker;

One confused pretty lady and

One socialite and sex addict.

Watch the Casting Call Video clip below

