Catalonia defies Madrid, announces October independence referendum

The leader of Spain’s Catalonia region, where a separatist movement is in full swing, on Friday announced an independence referendum for October 1 in defiance of Madrid which is firmly against such a vote. Speaking in Barcelona, Carles Puigdemont said the question would be: “Do you want Catalonia to be an independent state in the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

