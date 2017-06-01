Pages Navigation Menu

Catholic Bishop blames Nigeria’s challenges on greed

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Bishop of Lafia Catholic Diocese, Rev. Dr. Matthew Ishaya Audu has blamed the daunting challenges facing Nigeria on greed and lack of conscience by persons in leadership positions, saying such attitudes account for the country’s low level of development. The bishop, who spoke at the grand finale of the fifth anniversary celebration of the St. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

