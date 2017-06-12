Catholic Bishop of Ahiara saga: Apologize or face the music – Pope warns Nigerian priests – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Catholic Bishop of Ahiara saga: Apologize or face the music – Pope warns Nigerian priests

Catholic Bishop of Ahiara saga: Apologize or face the music – Pope warns Nigerian priests
Pope Francis has demanded apology from defiant Nigerian priests for refusing to recognize Bishop Peter Ebere Okpaleke as Bishop of Ahiara, years after his appointment. Bishop Okpaleke was appointed Bishop of Ahiara by then-Pope Benedict XVI in 2012 …
