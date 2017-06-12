Catholic Bishop of Ahiara saga: Apologize or face the music – Pope warns Nigerian priests

Pope Francis has demanded apology from defiant Nigerian priests for refusing to recognize Bishop Peter Ebere Okpaleke as Bishop of Ahiara, years after his appointment. Bishop Okpaleke was appointed Bishop of Ahiara by then-Pope Benedict XVI in 2012 but has been unable to take control of the diocese because of protests by the majority of […]

Catholic Bishop of Ahiara saga: Apologize or face the music – Pope warns Nigerian priests

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

