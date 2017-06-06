Catholic bishops to pay eatery Sh13m over deal – Daily Nation
Catholic bishops to pay eatery Sh13m over deal
Catholic bishops will now have to pay a city restaurant Sh13 million for abruptly stopping a six-year business deal to rent space at Waumini House in Westlands, Nairobi. Supreme Court judge Isaac Lenaola ruled that the Kenya Conference of Catholic …
Catholic Bishops ordered to pay Sh13 million for evicting Muslim tenant
