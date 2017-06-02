Catholic Women Get Free Gas Cylinders

More than 20 people have benefitted from free gas cylinders distribution and safety awareness programme organised for low income members of the Catholic Women Association of Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Lekki area of Lagos.

This was made possible through the collaboration of the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry LCCI and Gas Terminalling and Distribution Limited.

The company’s Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Manager, Michael Olajide emphasised the benefits of using clean fuels like LPG for cooking and how to safely use LPG cylinders in a better way to prevent any undue accident. Beneficiaries went home with filled cylinders alongside accessories like the mesh, regulator and the cooker ring.

Managing Director of Gas Terminalling and Distribution, Felix Ekundayo said the gesture to the association is a way of encouraging low-income earners to switch to using cleaner and cost effective fuels like LPG.

The 25 beneficiaries were happy with the cylinder set and expressed gratitude to the company for providing them with a better way of cooking and also asked for a demonstration on how to safely install the cylinders in their homes. They happily stated that they are now aware of the safe usage of LPG cylinders and have been convinced on the advantages of using LPG. The programme is in line with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibilities and to also support the government of Lagos in enhancing a safe State for all its residents

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

