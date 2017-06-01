Cattle ranches, answer to herdsmen-farmers’ clashes — EZEEMO

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—A GOVERNORSHIP aspirant in Anambra State, Mr. Godwin Ezeemo has said that one way of solving the problem of frequent clashes between herdsmen and farmers was the building of cattle ranches and promised that he would make the construction of ranches in selected areas a priority if he won the November 18 governorship election in the state.

Ezeemo, who is aspiring on the platform of Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA), said the clashes between the herdsmen and the various communities had become very worrisome and therefore required a drastic measure.

Speaking at Mmiata in Anambra West local government area of the state during an interactive session with a select group, Ezeemo observed that cattle ranches used to exist in the past, with the herdsmen and the communities living in peace and argued that there was nothing wrong with replicating them.

While acknowledging the hazards caused by the herdsmen as reported by various communities during the interactive session, Ezeemo assured that building ranches was a socially- acceptable means of moving cattle from one state to another.

