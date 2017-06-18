$2.2b foreign capital from portfolio investors boosts Nigerian equities, CBN says – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
$2.2b foreign capital from portfolio investors boosts Nigerian equities, CBN says
Naija247news
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has linked the current upbeat performance in the Nigerian Equities market to the inflow of $2.2 billion foreign capital from portfolio investors. The cash came in through the special Investors/ Exporters (I&E) Forex …
Politics, intrigues of 41 items and the CBN
Forex restriction on 41 items inimical to real sector
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!