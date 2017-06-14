CBN alerts financial institutions on 5 special global terrorists – Vanguard
|
CBN alerts financial institutions on 5 special global terrorists
Vanguard
They are Mark John Taylor, El Shafee Elsheik, Anjem Choudary, Sami Bouras and Shane Crawford. Terrorists (SDGT). Director, Other Financial Institutions, CBN, Mrs. Tokunbo Martins disclosed this in a letter posted on apex bank's website yesterday.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!