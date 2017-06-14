CBN alerts financial institutions on 5 special global terrorists

By Babajide Komolafe

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Wednesday alerted financial institutions about five persons that the United States of America has labelled as Specially Designated Global terrorists

They are Mark John Taylor, El Shafee Elsheik, Anjem Choudary, Sami Bouras and Shane Crawford. Terrorists (SDGT).

Director, Other Financial Institutions, CBN, Mrs. Tokunbo Martins disclosed this in a letter posted on apex bank’s website yesterday.

She said: “The CBN is in receipt of a letter dated May 11, 2017, from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in reference to a Note Verbale from the Embassy of the United States of America in Abuja informing the Government of Nigeria of the designation of Mark John Taylor, El Shafee Elsheik, Anjem Choudary, Sami Bouras and Shane Crawford as Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

“This is for your information and necessary action. Please be guided accordingly.”

SDGT is a designation authorised under US Executive Order 13224,among other executive orders, and Title 31, Parts 595, 596, and 597 of the US Code of

Federal Regulations, among other US laws and regulations. People or entities are designated as SDGT under Executive Order 13224 by the United States Department of State or the US Department of the Treasury.

The post CBN alerts financial institutions on 5 special global terrorists appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

