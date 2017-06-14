Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CBN alerts financial institutions  on 5 special global terrorists

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Babajide Komolafe
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Wednesday  alerted financial institutions about five persons that the United States of America has labelled as Specially Designated Global  terrorists
They are  Mark John Taylor, El Shafee Elsheik, Anjem Choudary, Sami Bouras and Shane Crawford. Terrorists (SDGT).
Director, Other Financial Institutions, CBN, Mrs. Tokunbo Martins disclosed this in a letter posted on apex bank’s  website yesterday.
She said: “The CBN is in receipt of a letter dated May 11, 2017, from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in reference to a Note Verbale from the Embassy of the United States of America in Abuja informing the Government of Nigeria of the designation of Mark John Taylor, El Shafee Elsheik, Anjem Choudary, Sami Bouras and Shane Crawford as Specially Designated Global Terrorists.
“This is for your information and necessary action. Please be guided accordingly.”
SDGT is a designation authorised under US Executive Order 13224,among other executive orders, and Title 31, Parts 595, 596, and 597 of the US Code of
Federal Regulations, among other US laws and regulations. People or entities are designated as SDGT under Executive Order 13224 by the United States Department of State or the US Department of the Treasury.

The post CBN alerts financial institutions  on 5 special global terrorists appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.