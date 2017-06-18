CBN assures on economic stability in Q3 – The Nation Newspaper
TVC News
CBN assures on economic stability in Q3
The Nation Newspaper
The economic outlook looks promising in the coming weeks, the Director of Banking Supervision, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Ahmed Abdullahi has said. Abdullahi who spoke at the 323rd Bankers' Committee meeting in Lagos at the weekend said the …
