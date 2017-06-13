CBN Boosts FOREX Market With $413.5m

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has intervened in the inter-bank Foreign Exchange market to the tune of $413.5 million, further underscoring its resolve to guarantee liquidity in the market as well as shore up the international value of the naira.

Giving a breakdown of the Bank’s latest round of intervention on Monday, June 12, 2017, the CBN Acting Director in charge of Corporate Communications, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, disclosed that the CBN offered the sum of $100 million to dealers in the wholesale window, while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) window was allocated a total of $28 million. The invisibles segment was allocated the sum of $25.5 million to meet the needs of those requiring forex for Business/Personal Travel Allowances, school tuition, medicals, etc.

According to Okorafor, the Bank also yesterday released the figures for the auction sales in the retail window last week, totaling $260million.

The CBN spokesperson said the Bank was optimistic that the Naira will continue its strong run against the dollar and other major currencies around the world, considering that transparency in the market has ensured greater stability.

On the Bank’s objective to achieve convergence between the forex rates at both the inter-bank and BDC segments, Okorafor said the CBN was confident of achieving the goal soon, particularly if all stakeholders played by the rules. He therefore charged all dealers, principally licensed Bureaux De Change (BDCs), to abide by the rule, for the sake of the economy.

Meanwhile, the naira continued to maintain its stability in the FOREX market, exchanging at an average of N362/$1 in the BDC segment of the market on Monday, June 12, 2017.

The post CBN Boosts FOREX Market With $413.5m appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

