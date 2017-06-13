CBN, firm collaborate to drive financial inclusion – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
CBN, firm collaborate to drive financial inclusion
The Punch
The second edition of a retail banking workshop organised by Ciuci Consulting will explore strategic tools employed to drive financial inclusion. According to a statement by the consulting firm, the workshop, themed, 'Catalysing SME funding and retail …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!