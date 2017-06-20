World Bank, IDA commit $300m to housing dev – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
World Bank, IDA commit $300m to housing dev
Vanguard
ABUJA— Worried by huge figures of housing deficit facing the country, the World Bank and International Development Association, IDA, have set aside $300 million to fast-track provision of accommodation for the teeming Nigerian population. The fund …
Fed Govt unveils $300m home scheme
CBN Governor Rallies Support for Housing Finance Programme
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!