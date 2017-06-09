CBN initiates food security programme – Nigeria Today
THISDAY Newspapers
CBN initiates food security programme
Nigeria Today
In line with its developmental mandate, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) initiated a Food Security Programme in November 2016 on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis. The action of the bank was necessitated by the desire to stabilise the rising …
CBN Supports Food Security Programme
