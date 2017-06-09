CBN initiates food security programme

In line with its developmental mandate, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) initiated a Food Security Programme in November 2016 on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis. The action of the bank was necessitated by the desire to stabilise the rising grain prices coupled with dire need for the Federal Government to shore up its Strategic Grain Reserves.

Recall that despite the good grain harvest experienced by farmers, there was a huge demand from other African countries through the land borders occasioned by the fall in naira value.

With the funds made available by the CBN from the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, the companies were able to purchase grains from farmers. And to date, a total of 30,905.08 MT of grains, namely maize, soybean and sorghum have been purchased and stored in different locations across the country.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

