CBN injects $153.5m as Naira depreciates to N366/$ – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
CBN injects $153.5m as Naira depreciates to N366/$
Vanguard
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Monday injected $153.5 million into the interbank foreign exchange market. CBN's Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Mr. Isaac Okorafor disclosed this in a statement. He said: “The CBN offered the sum of $100 …
CBN injects $413.5 million into forex market
CBN : Apex bank injects $413.5m in economy to sustain Naira value
CBN Injects $400m Into Forex Market
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!