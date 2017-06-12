Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CBN injects $153.5m as Naira depreciates to N366/$ – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

CBN injects $153.5m as Naira depreciates to N366/$
Vanguard
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Monday injected $153.5 million into the interbank foreign exchange market. CBN's Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Mr. Isaac Okorafor disclosed this in a statement. He said: “The CBN offered the sum of $100 …
CBN injects $413.5 million into forex marketPremium Times
CBN : Apex bank injects $413.5m in economy to sustain Naira valuePulse Nigeria
CBN Injects $400m Into Forex MarketCHANNELS TELEVISION

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.