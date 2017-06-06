CBN injects $190m into FOREX market

Relentless to achieve convergence of rates between the interbank and Bureau de Change segments of the foreign exchange market (FOREX), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected another 190 million dollars into the market.

The acting Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Mr Isaac Okorafor, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said 100 million dollars was offered as wholesale interventions and 50 million dollars was allocated to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) FOREX window.

He said that 40 million dollars was also allocated to accommodate customers requiring FOREX for business, Personal Travel Allowances, tuition and medical fees.

Okorafor said the Naira had made tremendous gain against the dollar in recent times.

He said FOREX rates at both the inter-bank and BDC segments had almost converged, prompting even greater optimism that the value of the Naira would continue to spike.

Okorafor observed that by ensuring transparency in the market as well as fairness to end-users, the CBN had further exposed speculators and checkmated them.

He, therefore, urged all dealers, particularly licensed BDCs, to continue to play by the rule, adding that the CBN would not hesitate to wield the big stick against any erring bank or dealer.

Okorafor said that the CBN had also released new guidelines to further develop the foreign exchange market and improve its structure.

“The new circular, among other provisions, allows authorised dealers to sell their excess foreign currency to other authorised dealers without seeking prior approval from the CBN,” he said.

Meanwhile the Naira continues to maintain its strong stand against major currencies around the globe, exchanging for N364 for one dollar in the BDC segment of the market on Monday.

