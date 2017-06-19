CBN injects $195m into foreign exchange market

Following its 800 million dollars intervention in the inter-bank Foreign Exchange (FOREX) Market last week, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Monday, injected 195 million dollars into the market to meet the requests of customers in the various segments of the market. The acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Isaac Okorafor , said in a statement in Abuja that the bank would soon introduce a new FOREX retail option. Giving a breakdown of funds injected on Monday, he said the apex bank offered 100 million dollars to authourised dealers through interbank wholesale window, while it allocated 50 million dollars to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) window.

