Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FX reserves fall for nine days in a roll as CBN pump fresh $195m – TheCable

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TheCable

FX reserves fall for nine days in a roll as CBN pump fresh $195m
TheCable
Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves fell for nine days in a row as the the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday, injected a total sum of $195 million into the inter-bank forex market. According to CBN data, the reserves fell from $30,291,917,668 on
CBN injects $195m into foreign exchange marketVanguard
Nigeria: CBN Auctions $1 Billion in One WeekAllAfrica.com
CBN Injects $195m into Forex MarketTHISDAY Newspapers

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.