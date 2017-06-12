CBN injects $413.5m to sustain Naira value

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday intervened in the inter-bank Foreign Exchange market to the tune of 413.5 million dollars to further shore up the international value of the Naira. The CBN acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Isaac Okorafor, in a statement in Abuja, said the latest intervention underscores the apex bank’s resolve to sustain liquidity in the foreign exchange market.

