Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CBN injects $413.5m to sustain Naira value

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday intervened in the inter-bank Foreign Exchange market to the tune of 413.5 million dollars to further shore up the international value of the Naira. The CBN acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Isaac Okorafor, in a statement in Abuja, said the latest intervention underscores the apex bank’s resolve to sustain liquidity in the foreign exchange market.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.