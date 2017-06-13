*Naira appreciates to N364 – Vanguard
Vanguard
*Naira appreciates to N364
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Tuesday said that value of transactions in the Investors and Exporters window of the foreign exchange market has reached $2.2 billion. Acting Director, Corporate Communication Department, CBN, Mr. Isaac Okoroafor …
CBN injects $418m into forex market to give Naira a lift
Nigeria shore up currency value
