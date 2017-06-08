Pages Navigation Menu

CBN opens Forex window for airlines, oil marketers

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a special market intervention for airline operators, oil marketers, and agricultural businesses to enable them clear a backlog of foreign exchange obligations. In a notice to lenders issued yesterday, the CBN said it planned to settle the bids through a combination of spot and short-term forward deals. […]

