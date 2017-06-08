CBN opens Forex window for airlines, oil marketers – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
CBN opens Forex window for airlines, oil marketers
Daily Post Nigeria
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a special market intervention for airline operators, oil marketers, and agricultural businesses to enable them clear a backlog of foreign exchange obligations. In a notice to lenders issued yesterday, the …
Naira Appreciates to N363 Against Dollar After CBN Intervention
CBN opens forex window for fuel marketers, airlines
