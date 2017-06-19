Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CBN predicts massive Nigeria economic growth

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

NIGERIA’S troubled economy will record tremendous improvement by the third quarter of the year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has predicted. The Director of Banking Supervision of CBN, Mr Ahmed Abdullahi, told newsmen that the prediction was the outcome of the 333rd Bankers’ Committee meeting in Lagos. According to him, this is because the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.