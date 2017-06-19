CBN predicts massive Nigeria economic growth

NIGERIA’S troubled economy will record tremendous improvement by the third quarter of the year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has predicted. The Director of Banking Supervision of CBN, Mr Ahmed Abdullahi, told newsmen that the prediction was the outcome of the 333rd Bankers’ Committee meeting in Lagos. According to him, this is because the […]

