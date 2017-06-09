CBN to sell 1.24 trln naira of bills from June 15 to Aug 31 – Naija247news
Naija247news
CBN to sell 1.24 trln naira of bills from June 15 to Aug 31
LAGOS, June 9 (Reuters) – Nigeria plans to sell 1.24 trillion naira ($4.1 billion) worth of treasury bills from June 15 to August 31, a central bank debt calendar for the third quarter showed on Friday. The bank aims to auction 226.64 billion naira in …
