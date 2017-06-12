Pages Navigation Menu

CBN to mop up N1.2trn in 12 weeks

Vanguard

CBN to mop up N1.2trn in 12 weeks
Vanguard
THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will, this week, commence plans to mop up N1.23 trillion in the next 12 weeks. The apex bank disclosed this through its third quarterly Treasury Bills Issuance programme released on Friday. ADVERTISING. inRead invented …
External Reserves Decline As CBN Targets N1.24tr Through T-Bills In Q3Leadership Newspapers
CBN to sell N1.24tr Treasury Bills in three monthsThe Nation Newspaper
CBN to raise N22 billion debt for government in three monthsGuardian (blog)
THISDAY Newspapers –NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
all 7 news articles »

