CBN to mop up N1.2trn in 12 weeks – Vanguard

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will, this week, commence plans to mop up N1.23 trillion in the next 12 weeks. The apex bank disclosed this through its third quarterly Treasury Bills Issuance programme released on Friday. ADVERTISING. inRead invented …
External Reserves Decline As CBN Targets N1.24tr Through T-Bills In Q3
CBN to sell N1.24tr Treasury Bills in three months
CBN to raise N22 billion debt for government in three months
