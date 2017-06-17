Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CBN to support Micro finance banks

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Central Bank of Nigeria has promised to invest in some microfinance banks across the country and build their capacity to provide housing finance to aspiring homeowners. According to the CBN, the initiative, which falls under the ‘My Own Home’ campaign of the Federal Government, is aimed at addressing the housing needs of people who …

The post CBN to support Micro finance banks appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.