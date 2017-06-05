‘CBN’s exporter, importer window attracts $1b deals’ – The Nation Newspaper
|
'CBN's exporter, importer window attracts $1b deals'
The Nation Newspaper
The Exporter/Importer Forex Window launched by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to deepen dollar inflows to the economy has recorded $1 billion deals in the last six weeks, Managing Director, Financial Derivatives Limited, Bismarck Rewane, has said.
