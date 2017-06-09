CBS commits multi-million-dollar investment in TVC, Radio Continental

IN line with its ongoing restructuring, the management of Continental Broadcasting Services (CBS) has announced their commitment to increase investments in the television and radio businesses aimed at improving the viewing and listening experience of its esteemed audience. The investment objectives also include shooting the stations to a pole-position in the media industry rankings, thus making them the first choice for advertisers in Nigeria.

The investments will cut across CBS three major properties which are: TVC Entertainment; TVC News and Radio Continental.

Making the announcement on Wednesday, the Chief Executive Officer, Continental Broadcasting Services, Mr. Andrew Hanlon, said viewers, listeners and advertisers on the channels should be ready for exciting times as the execution of the plan commences with immediate effect.

“I am delighted to confirm today that substantial investments will be made in programming and content across our TV and radio stations to improve viewers and advertisers’ appeal in the CBS Group offering.

“This will involve a substantial spend on technology and transmission equipment. The plan, which was recently approved by the CBS Board, will also lead to improved general working conditions for our 350 staff who will be at the heart of everything we do” Hanlon said.

