CCSNL Rebrands to Outcess, Promises Better Offering

By Raheem Akingbolu

Twelve years after commencing operation as Customer Contact Solutions Nigeria Limited (CCSNL), it was a new dawn recently as the management of the company announced ‘Outcess’ as its new name in commemoration of the 12th anniversary.

At an event attended by patrons and stakeholders in the company, to usher in the new identity, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Outcess, Mr. Ikenna Odike, said the decision of the leading integrated customer engagement and business process outsourcing to rebrand and refresh its identity was informed by the need to raise the game and redefine its operation as it prepares to start a new face of service delivery to array of local and international clients. He also added that more is currently being done in the area of technology, innovation and collaboration to add values to customer’s demand.

“This rebranding is more than just a cosmetic make over. It is our new calling card and the tie that binds our community of partners.

It is a guarantee of innovation, fresh thinking, better solutions and exceptional customer experiences. It is our solemn promise to empower people teams and organisations to do more, faster,”

He described the occasion as a defining moment because, according to him, it gave more impetus to the company’s audacious goal to build a truly enduring and formidable brand.

Looking back at the last 12 years, Odike expressed satisfaction over the ground the integrated customer engagement and business process outsourcing company, has covered.

He said: “We deliver innovative digital solutions that empower and optimise the performance of people, teams and organisations. The CCSNL enters its 12th year in June. Theres so much to talk about, so much to be thankful for.

Earlier, the chairman of the company, Chief Enyinnaya Onokola, had given the hint that over the last couple of months, the management of the company had instituted a lot of internal capacity building and made significant changes to key aspects of Outcess operations.

He said: “I think we have only started something. Something good I must say. But its ramifications must be expanded and the supporting structures must be reinforced and our competitive edge sharpened.

We want to ensure that this transition will lead to far better service delivery and exceptional customer experiences. Our focus will continue to be on entrenching our leadership, asserting our relevance and building an institution that will better serve all our stakeholders.”

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

