CCT: FG’s evidence against Saraki discredited, of no value

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) sitting in Abuja on Wednesday discharged and acquitted the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki of allegations of false assets declaration brought against him by the Federal Government. Saraki was discharged by the Justice Umar Danladi -led tribunal on the ground that the prosecution failed to prove all the 18-count charge bordering on false assets declaration filed against him. While ruling that the evidence presented against the Senate president was insufficient and washy, Umar said the four witnesses called by the prosecution to testify in the matter gave contradictory evidence that were manifestly unreliable to convict the defendant or order him to enter his defense.

