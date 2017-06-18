CCT: Presidency to appeal Saraki’s acquittal

The Presidency has finalized its decision to appeal last week’s ruling of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), which discharged and acquitted the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, of charges of false asset declaration. This was disclosed yesterday by Special Assistant to the President on Prosecutions, Okoi Obono-Obla. Obono-Obla, who vowed that no one would be […]

