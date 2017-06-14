Pages Navigation Menu

CCT rules out case involving Senate President, Bukola Saraki

The case against the  Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has been ruled out by the Code Of Conduct Tribunal,according to the reports, the senate president has no case to answer no case to answer in the 18 charges of non-declaration of assets brought against him by the Federal Government. The CCB had on September 16, …

