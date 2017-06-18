Celebrities Continue to Discuss the Subject of Bitcoin With Optimism

Over the past few months, many well-known investors have been coming out of the woodwork to discuss the decentralized cryptocurrency bitcoin. In parallel with these investment types chatting about the rise of digital assets many popular socialites, musicians, and celebrities are talking about bitcoin as well.

Entertainers, Socialites, and Celebrities Are Talking About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is growing popular, and you can see the phenomenon as mainstream media reports on the subject nearly every day now. Additionally, many well-known investors such as Mark Cuban, Jeremy Liew, and Chamath Palihapitiya have been discussing the bitcoin topic with news outlets and to their thousands of social media followers. Now a few entertainers, musicians, and celebrities are also mentioning bitcoin in interviews and on Twitter more often these days.

Just recently the hip hop artist and entertainer Armando Christian Perez “Pitbull,” talked about bitcoin investment with the news outlet CNBC. Pitbull says he was having a conversation backstage about Bitcoin and says he’s had his eye on the currency for about five years. The entertainer says he’s not invested in it at the moment, but he believes “it’s amazing what they are doing in the virtual world and we see that ‘reality’ is now becoming ‘virtual.’”

Pitbull is just one of the many hip-hop entertainers that have talked positively about bitcoin over the years. Other musicians such as Nas and his manager Aymen Anthony Saleh have revealed they are invested in the company Coinbase. Snoop Dogg has also discussed the subject of cryptocurrency over Twitter and the chart-topping rapper Talib Kweli sold his album “Indie 500” for bitcoin.

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Bought Bitcoin to Play With It

The Apple computers co-founder Steve Wozniak is another well-known individual who discussed bitcoin CNBC this week. Wozniak said he purchased bitcoin when the price was around $700 but initially noticed the technology when it was $70 per BTC. However, Wozniak revealed he didn’t buy bitcoin to invest but rather purchased the digital currency to play around with and test out with different merchants.

“I remember getting interested in bitcoin some time ago,” Wozniak explained. “It was $70 for a bitcoin, man and I went online, and you had to have a special bank account at a special bank, and I couldn’t buy any bitcoin, so I gave up. Eventually, I got some of them at the $700 stage, and it went down to $350. I didn’t invest; I did it so I could play with bitcoin.”

Many Celebrities Have Told Their Fans About Bitcoin

There have been many other celebrities over the years that have shown interest in bitcoin publicly. Another well-known actor and socialite Ashton Kutcher has also discussed bitcoin in a positive light. Kutcher has made numerous statements about bitcoin and is the co-founder of A-Grade Investments who has a stake in Bitpay. During last year’s U.S. election Kutcher said to his 18 million Twitter followers;

Why do I get the feeling that the best hedge against a Sanders or Trump nomination may be buying bitcoin?

Other famous celebrities that have discussed bitcoin publicly include Roseanne Barr, Drew Carey, Akon, Mike Tyson, Joe Rogan, DJ Lethal, and Lily Allen.

What do you think about celebrities talking about bitcoin? Do you think it helps bitcoin’s exposure? Let us know in the comments below.

Images via Shutterstock, Pixabay, and the LA Times.

