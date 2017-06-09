Happy birthday Tonto Dikeh! – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Happy birthday Tonto Dikeh!
NAIJ.COM
Popular and controversial actress Tonto Dikeh turns 32 today June 9, 2017 and to celebrate, the mum of one released some absolutely beautiful photos. Tonto has had what could be described as a topsy-turvy year. Recall that her marriage to her now …
Celebrity Birthdays : D'banj, Tonto Dikeh, Basorge Tariah Jr are a year older today
Hot Mama! Tonto Dikeh Shares Gorgeous Birthday Photos
Tonto Dikeh's Estranged Husband Celebrates Her Birthday
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!