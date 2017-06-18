Celtic Complete Signing Of Jonny Hayes From Aberdeen

Celtic have signed Jonny Hayes for an undisclosed fee from Aberdeen.

Jonny Hayes has earned three caps for the Republic of Ireland- joins Brendan Rodgers’ side on a three-year contract, with Ryan Christie moving the other way on a season-long loan.

Hayes, who was under contract at Pittodrie until 2019, had also been linked with English Championship outfit Cardiff City.

“I’m delighted,” Hayes told Celtic’s official website. “It’s been in the pipeline for a little while now but I’m pleased to finally get here. Celtic have done well over the last few seasons and with the manager coming in last year he raised the level again. It was hard last year seeing all the celebrations and all the stuff on social media, and you want that for yourself. Now it’s my chance and hopefully, going forward, I can create my own little bit of history and take the chance I’ve been given.”

