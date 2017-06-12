Centre for N-Delta Studies urges transparency in oil industry – Vanguard
|
The Tide
|
Centre for N-Delta Studies urges transparency in oil industry
Vanguard
YENAGOA—Centre for Niger Delta Studies, CNDS, of the Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State, has bemoaned the prevalence of corruption in the oil and gas industry, calling for increased transparency and accountability in the sector. Director of CNDS …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
