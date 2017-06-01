Chacha Eke Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary With Stunning Family Photos

Actress ChaCha Eke Faani and her husband, Austin are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary today, June 1st. The couple have have two beautiful daughters, Kamara and Kaira. Chacha shared the lovely photos and wrote; “Today I Celebrate The Best Decision I Ever Made…Since June 1st 2013. What Was, Still Is…❤ #4yearsAnniversary #Mr&MrsFaani💍”

