CHAMPIONS‎ OF CHAMPIONS!: Past Winners Of FIFA Confederations Cup

The 10th edition of the FIFA Confederations Cup kicks off on Saturday in Saint Petersburg Russia.

Eight countries namely; Russia, Germany, Portugal, Cameroon, Chile, New Zealand, Mexico and Australia are champions of their respective continents and are set to contest for Confederations Cup title.

Ahead of the kick off of the Tournament of Champions, ‎Completesportsnigeria. com's JAMES AGBEREBI takes a look at the countries that have been won the Confederations Cup title in the previous editions.

Argentina 3-1 Saudi Arabia (Saudi Arabia 1992)

The first edition of the FIFA Confederations Cup was held in Saudi Arabia in 1992.

It was then known as the King Fahd Cup and was contested by four countries, Argentina, USA, Saudi Arabia and Cote d'Ivoire.

Argentina defeated Saudi Arabia 3-1 in the final to emerge the first ever winners of the tournament.

Denmark 2-0 Argentina (Saudi Arabia 1995)

The second edition of the FIFA Confederations Cup, still known then as the King Fahd Cup and hosted by Saudi Arabia, was won by Denmark.

In the final, Denmark stunned Argentina 2-0 to become the first European team to be crowned champions.

Other teams who took part in the second edition included Nigeria, Mexico (who finished third), hosts Saudi Arabia and Japan.

Brazil 6-0 Australia (Saudi Arabia 1997)

Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) eventually took over the organisation of the tournament in the 1997 edition in Saudi Arabia and officially named it FIFA Confederations Cup.

The final of the 1996 edition was between Brazil and Australia. Both made their debut in the tournament.

Brazil were crowned champions after thrashing Australia 6-0 following two hat-tricks, each bagged by Romario and Ronaldo.

Africa was represented by Bafana Bafana of South Africa who crashed out in the group stage.

Mexico 4-3 Brazil (Mexico 1999)

For the first time, the tournament was hosted outside Saudi Arabia as Mexico became the first country to host and win the tournament in 1999.

In the final played inside the Azteca Stadium, Mexico beat Brazil 4-3 in a thrilling contest.

France 1-0 Japan (Korea/Japan 2001)

The 2001 edition was co-hosted by Korea and Japan, the co-hosts of the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

It was the first time two counties co-hosted the FIFA Confederations Cup.

France who were then World and European champions beat Japan 1-0, thanks to a solitary goal by Arsenal great Patrick Viera.

Prior to getting to the final, France were shocked 1-0 by Australia in the group stage.

France 1-0 Cameroon (France 2003)

France became the first country to defend the FIFA Confederations Cup title when they hosted it in 2003.

The French team pipped Cameroon 1-0 in the final after extra-time to become the first country to win it more than once.

The 2003 edition was marred by the death of Cameroon's midfielder Marc Vivien Foe.

Brazil 4-1 Argentina (Germany 2005)

Brazil made it to the final of the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup hosted and won by Germany.

In the final, Brazil thrashed Argentina 4-1 to equal France's feat as the only teams to have won the tournament twice.

Brazil's only blemish at the 2005 edition was a 1-0 loss to Mexico in the group stage.

Brazil 3-2 USA (South Africa 2009)

For the first time, an African country hosted the FIFA Confederations Cup when South Africa staged the 2009 edition ahead of the FIFA World Cup – South Africa 2010.

South Africa got to the semi-finals before losing 1-0 to Brazil through a superb free-kick by Dani Alves.

In the final, USA took a surprise 2-0 lead in the first half against Brazil.

But in the second half, Brazil clawed their way back to win 3-2 and became the most successful team in the FIFA Confederations Cup with three titles.

Brazil 3-0 Spain (Brazil 2013)

Brazil hosted the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup, and for the third straight edition, were crowned champions.

Their triumph on home soil made it their fourth title, the most by any team in the history of the competition.

And in the final of the 2013 edition, Brazil thrashed a Spanish team that had Andreas Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, Iker Cassilas, Carles Puyol and Fernando Torres 3-0.

