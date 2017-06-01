Champions League Final: Buffon Runs to Pope?

It would be a wonderfully romantic story if Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon becomes the oldest winner of the Champions League, but Real Madrid will not be in the mood to give his glorious career a golden finale.

I’m looking forward to seeing how Cristiano Ronaldo copes going up against that Juventus defence. He has scored 10 times in the Champions League, and It will be fascinating to see how he plans to outwit the Italians.

Juve possess a very clever and streetwise backline, losing only three goals in 12 matches in the tournament which speaks for itself. But if there is one weakness in that Juventus side, I think it is probably Buffon at crosses and corners.

You can see that he is struggling to deal with them at times. I don’t know if it is his decision-making or simply because that happens when you get to a certain point in your career.

At the age of 39, your movement is perhaps not as sharp as it used to be when you are coming for crosses.

Over two legs against Monaco in the semi-finals, he got caught out coming for crosses. For me, it is certainly a concern.

Cristiano Ronaldo prepares for Champions League final.Eurosport

As great as he has been in shot-stopping in this tournament, there’s definitely a weakness with balls coming into the box.

Crosses are one of Ronaldo’s strengths. The Juventus defenders can go deep to win headers, but anywhere between six yards to the penalty box can be open season when you sometimes need a goalkeeper to come and punch. Or ease the strain on your defence.

As great as Buffon has been over the years in winning the World Cup, UEFA Cup and all those national trophies, there comes to a point when sentiment comes into it. And you do worry about the balls coming into the area.

He is a bit more reluctant to come than yesteryear. It might sound a bit old fashioned, but if you are Real Madrid you will be looking to ask questions of the goalkeeper.

He will be protected by superb defenders in Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini who defend like their lives depend upon it.

The Juventus defence has allowed Buffon to extend his career, and why he has been so good for so long with those three in front of him.

Juventus are a unit, but Buffon needs his defenders more than ever in Cardiff.

Champions League needs an Italian winner

I’ve tipped Juventus from day one in this tournament because I felt they had the best balance to win the trophy. I’ve not been proved wrong so far, and I’d definitely like to see them do it.

We’ve had English, German and Spanish sides win it over the past six years so I think we need the Italians to come good and get Serie A back on the ladder.

Inter won this tournament in 2010, but Juventus look better balanced then them this time as they bid to win this for the first time since 1996.

Massimiliano Allegri and his daughter, Valentina Allegri, celebrating Juventus scudetto, Serie A 2016-17 (Getty Images)Getty Images

It is refreshing that Juve have been in two finals in three years having rebuilt their squad, but it would be good if we had a Juventus win. It would shake up Serie A to give that league greater prominence across the world.

With Milan on the way back, it just might help the Italian clubs to recruit better players.

Juventus are very good in defence, but they have also lifted it offensively. Mario Mandzukic, Dani Alves and Paulo Dybala have provided a real attacking threat.

Massimiliano Allegri has done a fantastic job as Juventus coach, and I don’t think anybody really thought he could bring the club back to this level with what is essentially a new side from the one that lost 3-1 to Barcelona in the final two years ago.

It has been a real team effort from Juventus. One more win will be the ultimate endorsement of their hard work.

Madrid and Juventus set benchmark for Premier League

The Champions League final is on the doorstep of the world’s richest football league, but the millions from television does not bring class or quality to the table.

If that were true, we would have seen a Premier League side in or around this final, but they have been sorely lacking.

England will have five teams in there next season, and the omens do not look great. There is a difference between them, and the two teams in Cardiff. Our sides have got a lot of work to do in the summer.

Manchester United are best equipped because they set up not to lose. They are difficult to beat which isn’t the greatest compliment to pay a club with so much clout.

Manchester City set out to score more goals rather than defend, you can forget about Arsenal at this level – and the Gunners are absent next season anyway – and Tottenham have shown they struggle at Wembley. I think teams will raise their game against Spurs because they are playing in the big open spaces of Wembley. It is going to be difficult for them playing there in Europe.

Liverpool have plenty of work to do defensively at Champions League level. They were not great taking the lead and holding it, and that can cost you in the Champions League.

Antonio Conte needs more experienced players playing his preferred system at Chelsea. It works in the Premier League, but you need a plan B in the Champions League.There is work needed there on a bigger and stronger squad. A game-changer would be needed for them I think for them to think about enjoying an extended run.