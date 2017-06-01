Champions League matches won’t switch to weekends – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Champions League matches won't switch to weekends
Daily Mail
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has dismissed the idea of Champions League knockout matches being played on weekends. Some reports had suggested that from 2021, the last-eight stage of the competition onwards could be switched to weekends.
