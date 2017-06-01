Champions League matches won’t switch to weekends – Daily Mail

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Sports


Daily Mail

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has dismissed the idea of Champions League knockout matches being played on weekends. Some reports had suggested that from 2021, the last-eight stage of the competition onwards could be switched to weekends.
